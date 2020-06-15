Lil Wayne’s New Model Girlfriend Denise Bidot’s Baddest Instagram Photos

Lil Wayne is reportedly dating a new plus-size model name Denise Bidot. Here’s a look at her baddest Instagram photos.

Lil Wayne could definitely team up with Drake for a show about dating BBW, as the two clearly prefer their lovers with a bit of meat on their bones. Just a month after breaking off his engagement with La’Tecia Thomas, Tunechi is now rumored to be dating another plus-size woman, the lovely Puerto Rican-Kuwaiti model Denise Bidot.

The model, who turns 34 a few days ago, rocked campaigns for Savage x Fenty, Lane Bryant, and Levi. She has been breaking down doors for some time now, becoming the first plus-size model to strut her stuff on the runway for two straight-size brands during the 2014 staging of the New York Fashion Week. Neither Wayne nor Bidot has given any confirmation of a relationship. However, the evidence of the union is just too strong to ignore or discredit.

One of the first clues of a possible connection between the two is the fact that Wayne is currently following only one account on his Instagram page, and it is that of the lovely Miss Bidot. The two apparently first met in person last summer when Wayne was in Miami promoting his Young Money collection with American Eagle.

Folks on social media already did their detective work and found out that Thomas is no longer wearing an engagement ring.

Another clue presented itself when Nicki Minaj stopped by Wayne’s Young Money Radio on Friday (June 12th). During the conversation, he revealed that he now has a new lady in his life. It was Nicki’s discussion of her marriage with Kenneth Petty that gave way for the revelation. During their talk, Onika recalled the relationship advice Tunechi had given her. “Remember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time because I needed good d**k?” she asked before mentioning, “You was right though!” Lil Wayne laughed and replied by saying, “I just hope my girl heard that, that’s all.”

The rapper was previously married to Toya Johnson. After years of being in a common-law relationship that produced Regina Carter, they decided to tie the knot in 200. Sadly, the union did not last, and the two called it quits after only two years of marriage. It is now becoming an interesting journey to see the now 37-year-old rapper try to find love again.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAZDfG1HRpY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link