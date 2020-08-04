Squash Flaunts His Riches In “Different Rankin” Visual

Squash is in a “different ranking” now as his latest track and music video ventures new paths for him.

6ixx Boss Squash just dropped off some brand new visuals for his song “Different Rankin” and it’s a cut above the rest. Unlike previous music videos, Squash’s latest 3-minute and 6-second picture showcases a lavish lifestyle captured in Miami, Florida by Wikid Media. The music video features Squash with half a dozen scantily clad women all over him and wads of cash all over them. The dancehall deejay is seen enjoying the women’s company in his upscale condo, on his yacht and while he cruises the Miami streets in a luxury convertible.

“Man higher than the sky coulda never lower / From mi ring dem gyal phone mi a get a headas / Mi never ketch feeling jus’ a ketch papers / Is all about the money and the skyscrapers,” Squash deejays in the verse.

He also talks about wishing he could have preserved his brother’s life in the hook of the song. “Ina mi house mi put a elevator / If Eva Frass did deh ya mi woulda feel better / Loyalty a di key, money a mi pressure / Wish money coulda buy life mi breda live forever,” Squash sings.

The song was produced by popular Jamaican record house Shabdon Records. It is one of the exclusive tracks from the upcoming album Reggae Gold 2020 by VP Records. This year’s compilation also features the likes of Koffee, Spice, Stylo G, Daddy1, Sean Paul, Jah9, Chronixx, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Jahvillani, and more. The project is expected to be released on August 28th.

Check out Squash’s lavish music video for “Different Rankin” here.