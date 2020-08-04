Shenseea Drops Raunchy Visuals “Good Comfort” Amid Criticism Over Police Outfit

Shenseea is slaying as an alluring lady cop in her new steamy visuals.

Dancehall singjay Shenseea dropped another provocative music video, and this time it’s for her song “Good Comfort,” which was released last month. The song that talks about the comfortable sweet spot that Shenseea prides herself on, was curated by popular Jamaican producer DJ Frass. Shenseea released the new music video on Monday, and it’s all anyone can talk about.

In the visuals directed by Ruption and RD Studios JA, Shenseea trods a narrow line between steamy lockdown lovemaking and desirable abuse of authority. The singer is in character as a sultry female officer of the law visiting an inmate for what appears to be a conjugal visit. She transforms into a raunchy uniformed tease as she performs seductive acts of love on her orange jumpsuit-clad love interest.

“Him say, ‘Baby love, be my love’ / Underneath have good comfort / Type ah p***y weh mek him come right back / Neva get a gyal like me, me / Me say, ‘Yes my love, would you love?’ / Gimme a dirtier f**k than dirt pon mat / Bare sweat ah run like Bolt pon track / And me have good comfort,” Shenseea sings in the hook.

The tone of the lead line in the chorus gives off a Busy Signal “Comfort Zone” vibe, which is interesting because the song is similarly titled “Good Comfort.” The music video has already garnered over 200K views in the short time since its premiere. Shenyeng took to Instagram to announce its arrival with a short clip from the video along with the caption, “Would you resist?” she asked about her short stint as a police officer. “Watch now, link in bio,” she added.

Check out Shenseea’s sexy new music video for “Good Comfort” here.