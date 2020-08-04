UPDATE: Rapper FBG Duck Shot Dead In Drive-by Shooting In Chicago

Update: FBG Duck died at the hospital after being shot in Chicago on Tuesday, August 4. Sources confirmed with Urban Islandz that the rapper sustained multiple shots to his torso and lost a lot of blood. The hip hop community has since been

Original: Rising Chicago rapper FBG Duck was shot in a drive-by shooting.

The full details of the shooting are not yet known, but multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz via Twitter that the rapper was shot and injured in what appears to be a drive-by shooting. We’re told that FBG Duck was rushed to a local hospital where he’s currently admitted in serious but stable condition. A video from the shooting scene has since been making the rounds on social media.

This is the second time that FBG Duck is being shot in the past two years. In June 2018, the up-and-coming rapper was shot in his shoulder in Chicago. That shooting incident left one of his friends, known as Can’t Get Right, killed. In 2017, the rapper’s brother FBG Brick was shot and killed in a violent shooting incident on Chicago’s Southside.

FBG Duck is a popular figure in the underground Chicago rap scene and is best known for his single “Slide.” He also previously got into a beef with controversial snitch rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine after the two traded threats on social media. Keep the rapper in your prayers, and we will keep you updated.

Story developing.

Popular Chicago rappers fbg duck / @FBG_DUCK was shot today. Keep him in you prayers?? (follow for more updates) pic.twitter.com/ugwqvmnQIq — DJVONTV (@djvontv_) August 4, 2020

Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea comfirmes dead of FBG Duck pic.twitter.com/b5JcyxQOGu — Quatro 4 (@PardoQuatro) August 4, 2020

Chicago rapper FBG Duck has been pronounced dead at a Chicago Hospital. Him & 2 others were shot in Downtown Chicago earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Eiv7A3th0T — Saycheese TV ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 4, 2020

BREAKING: FBG DUCK pronounced dead at hospital after being shot in downtown Chicago. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 4, 2020