Frank Ocean Mourning The Death Of His Brother Who Died In Car Crash

Thoughts and prayers are with Frank Ocean and his family, who are in mourning at this time.

A car accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in California, which claimed the life of Ocean’s younger brother. Ryan Breaux had been with his friend Ezekiel Bishop in a Tesla that veered off the road and crashed into a tree. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to catch alight, and both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Initial reports referred to the deceased pair as an 18-year-old and 20-year-old who were graduates of the Oaks Christian High School Class of 2019 but did not disclose their names. Their identities, however, were confirmed by friends who began posting tributes in social media.

One of the eulogies came courtesy of actor Pierce Brosnan’s son. Paris Brosnan was friends with Breaux and described his late buddy on Instagram as his “brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew.” Actress Holly Robinson Peete also paid her respects on Twitter with a series of photos.

Frank Ocean’s 19 year old younger brother “Ryan Breaux,” has passed away in a car accident lastnight pic.twitter.com/fuDc9KcinN — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) August 2, 2020

“Rest In Peace, Ryan Breaux.Such a sweet soul. Sending prayers of strength, courage, and healing to big brother Frank and mom Katonya. Absolutely crushing news today,” she wrote.

Ocean has yet to comment on his brother’s passing, but fans were introduced to the teenager when he was interviewed on the track “Futura Free,” which appears on the Grammy Award winner’s 2016 album, Blond.

A vigil was held on Sunday night for Breaux, who was set to turn 19 on September 1st.