Tekashi 6ix9ine Shot “Punani” Music Video In Brooklyn With Army Of Security Around Him

If there’s a rainbow outside while you’re reading this, it’s probably a beaming Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Despite the gloom and doom of quarantine, it’s safe to say that no one has been looking forward to outside more than the colorful and controversial troll. Worried for his safety in the lead up to his “supervised release,” he was on hiatus from his social media per attorney’s orders, and concerns have lingered about reprisals for ratting out the Nine Trey Bloods. 6ix9ine seems to have thrown those cares out the door along with his own schedule, however, already on a music video set mere hours after the ankle bracelet came off.

Clearly, neither bothered nor scared, Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted on the streets of New York surrounded by cameras, crews, cash, and a couple Lamborghinis shooting the video for “Punani,” which is set to drop on Friday. He’s reactivated his Instagram too, and though there’s no content just yet, he should be back to his usual live stream soapbox in no time. For now, the focus seems to be bolstering his presence in all the ways he previously couldn’t, including a new album that’s near completion, which his lawyer alluded to last month.

Regardless of how he plans to promote the project, 6ix9ine is still bound by the conditions of his probation, including a strict check-in schedule with his probation officer. Declining to enter witness protection, the “Gooba” rapper’s twenty-two man security detail will work around the clock to protect him from the many enemies he’s made since being ostracized by the hip-hop community. There’s also the matter of the three hundred hours of community service he’s required to perform, which will apparently be done at a “highly secured facility, possibly at a VA hospital or some sort of learning institution,” according to Complex.

We should also note that while he was shooting his music video, Tekashi 6ix9ine had an army of security around him, which perhaps embolden him to freely walked the streets of Brooklyn and even hopped on the top of a Lambo on the Brooklyn bridge.