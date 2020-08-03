OVO Producer Says Drake’s New Album is 90 Percent Finished

This is a major update on Drake’s highly anticipated new album.

We have yet another update regarding the progress of Drake’s new album, and it looks like we’re almost at the finish line. While we have been hearing for a while now that the latest project is right around the corner from the Toronto rapper, an Instagram post from producer OVO Noel on Tuesday confirmed that the album is nearly finished. Posting a picture from inside the studio, Noel wrote, “Studio for my bday…we 90%, but y’all gonna have to wait on that last 10%.”

The announcement comes shortly after a status update from Drake himself earlier this month when he claimed to be 80% done with the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion. Drizzy also mentioned that we can expect a shorter compilation this time around, in contrast to the 25-tracks featured on his last release. While we have been waiting, Drake music has been persistently popping up in the form of leaked songs, including “Lie to Me” and “In the Cut” featuring Roddy Ricch. However, there is no telling at this time if any of the leaked tracks will make the final album.

In addition to the music that has made its way through the back door, DJ Khaled also released two tracks this month featuring Champagne Papi titled “Greece” and “Popstar.” Despite being accused of biting other artists’ styles on both songs, the releases inevitably flew to the top of the charts, becoming Drake’s 39th and 40th Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100.

The songs helped Drake officially beat out Madonna for the title of most Hot 100 top 10 entries of all time. After a recent vacation in Barbados where Drake was seen hanging out with fans and chillin’ in front of Rihanna’s childhood home, the 6God returned to Toronto to relax on a yacht with friends. Let’s hope the album is just finishing up production without Drake since it doesn’t seem like he is spending much time in the studio.