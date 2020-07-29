Lil Wayne’s New Boo Gushes Over Him On The Gram, “My king”

Lil Wayne and his new model boo Denise Bidot are truly in love.

Love can be a truly beautiful thing, especially when the one you love loves you right back. The late great Teddy Pendergrass sang about it in 1978, and now rapper Lil Wayne and his voluptuous queen Denise Bidot are living it in 2020. It seems the happy couple is keeping the love bright yet simple by going for tender loving words instead of lavish gifts. It is indeed public knowledge that Weezy has a way with words while on track, but this smooth-talking Carter is something the public may have never expected to stumble upon. Not to worry, Denise matches the “How To Love” rapper’s energy with her very own praises.

Lil Wayne called off his engagement to Australian plus size La’Tecia Thomas some months ago, which gave himself and Denise the go-ahead to let their relationship public. The two have been crazy about each ever since, with Wayne even calling her his “All…” and Denise seeing him as her “king.”

“Thank you for loving me the way you do baby. Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king,” she wrote in the caption below an image of herself safely strapped in the arms of the rapper while he firmly plants a kiss on her face. The image is simply beautiful!

Presumably, the recent post is a sweet followup to one from 2 weeks ago where Denise was captured, putting the moves on the 37-year-old rap icon.

There have not been any official talks of marriage just yet, but it could be in the best interest of Lil Wayne and Denise to set down a 2021 wedding date if they have not already done so.