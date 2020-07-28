Tory Lanez Deportation Petition Goes Viral As Megan Thee Stallion’s Fans Mobilized

If Megan Thee Stallion fans have their way, Tory Lanez would be deported.

Although his name was trending, Tory Lanez celebrated what might have been his worst birthday yesterday after the unforgiving world of social media spent the day bashing him from every direction. On July 27, a Change.org petition was filed to have the Canadian rapper deported following rumours, theories, and speculation he’s guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot weeks ago.

“Savage” superstar Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram to speak on their now infamous and still mysterious shooting incident for the first time since it occurred. Though looking strong and at her snazziest, the rapper was moved to tears as she thanked those who’ve continued to hold her down, including her fan base, he Hotties, while blasting the clowns and coons making jokes about the situation.

Seeing their commander choked up sent the Hotties into attack mode, and a petition that’s gained plenty of traction was launched to get the authorities involved in having him removed from the country. For upsetting their leader, the “Captain Hook” rapper’s fans requested they:

“Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER. This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy and promotes violence and violence against women. Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!”

A wave of memes insulting his height, verses, and relevance followed in quick time along with the 5000 signatures. And though Megan appropriately avoided commenting on the ongoing investigation, she emotionally addressed not having either parent alive and being caught up around negative energy in the industry. “Imagine being 25, and you don’t have both of your parents. My momma was my best friend. I’m still really not over that. So you kind of try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy,” she said “I wasn’t taking enough time for myself…I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people and people wasn’t ready to give good energy to me. But I definitely had to sit my ass down and pray on it, and I do feel a lot better.”

The petition has already met the 7500 signature target while social media continues to slaughter in the Stallion’s defense. Such a vulnerable appearance so soon takes a lot despite Meg’s fully done up presentation and fans are in an all out bid to help secure her peace of mind while she’s recovering. While a few stray voices think the petition is a bit much, one user summed up the sentiment like this: “If you’re mad that there’s a petition to deport Tory Lanez for shooting Megan you clearly don’t know anything about immigration law. If you’re not a citizen and you commit a crime it jeopardizes your status in the country. It’s that simple guys.”