Rygin King Underwent Another Surgery, Issued First Public Statement Since Shooting

Rygin King underwent another successful surgery and make his first public statement since getting shot.

Popular Dancehall deejay Rygin King remains hospitalized but is doing well following another surgery for his recently sustained injuries. Sources told Urban Islandz on Tuesday that the artist has secured top tier medical care, and the team has successfully completed a critical surgical procedure. The “Tough” deejay has more scheduled surgeries and lots more ground to cover on the road to a full recovery, but it said to be making progress and in good spirits. For his safety, his location has been kept under wraps after repeated attempts to gain access to him, which were foiled by police personnel.

Rygin King, given name Matthew Smith was shot and injured by unknown assailants last month on his way from a funeral. After graphic clips of the artist’s condition made the rounds on social media, the family asked for privacy as well as prayers while he recuperates. The source who spoke with Loop said Rygin King was grateful for the outpouring of love and well wishes. “He wants to thank the general public, the fans, and members of his family for all their heartfelt prayers,” the deejay said.

The dancehall deejay and his team also thanked medical staffs at the hospitals he sought treatment for helping save his life.

A prominent contender in the island’s entertainment scene, he’s also been visited by Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture Olivia Grange, the Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton, and Dr. Horace Chang, the National Security Minister. The latter possibly sought to assure the rising emcee that his attackers would be brought to justice. He expressed gratitude for the ministerial support as well, which goes a far way in peace of mind as he continues to rest up for an already anticipated return.

“I want to thank the ministers, Minister Dr. Horace Chang, Minister Dr. Tufton for their support, almost every morning, ‘Babsy’ Grange calls to check up on him. He just wants to thank everyone for their well wishes and continued prayers,” the source said on Rygin King’s behalf.

In a powerful statement on his Instagram account, Rygin King thank his fans for their support while assuring them that he will make them proud. “I will live through this ordeal and I can take the next step that comes along with the Most High by myside,” King wrote. “My fans show me support and I am going to make them proud, just know one King soon step out.”

In another message he spoke through his management team. “Just wanted to let you know. RYGIN KING is sending a heartfelt thank you to all well wishers, friends & family for the Prayers & thoughts through this difficult time,” the message reads. “RYGIN KING cannot thank you enough for the encouragements and motivation Meanwhile gaining strength & courage to make a full recovery.”