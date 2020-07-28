Nicki Minaj’s Baby Is Already Dripping, Wardrobe For Her Unborn Child Is Insane

Nicki Minaj’s unborn child already has an insane wardrobe fitting for a prince.

Months of rumors were finally proven correct last week when Nicki Minaj announced that she has a bun in the oven. Fans had been hoping for a little one to arrive ever since the “Trollz” rapper tied the knot with Kenneth Petty last October. She even hinted that something exciting might be brewing when she asked her Twitter followers last month what it meant that she had cravings for red meat and jalapeños. The big reveal was made on Insta when Nicki shared a photo of herself in a bikini top and an unmissable belly, along with the caption, “#preggers”.

As Nicki’s baby bump continues to grow, so is the excitement of having her first child, and it seems she is embracing motherhood by making sure that baby has some designer items in the wardrobe before he or she arrives. Taking to Instagram, the expectant mom posted a clip which includes a teddy bear, some onesies and a baby blanket, courtesy of Burberry chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, and all sporting the classic tartan pattern associated with the brand.

It has not yet been revealed just when Baby Petty is making his or her grand entrance, but someone who is already excited is Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” rapper is a proud Barb (after initially keeping that fact a secret) and wishes that he could swap places with the anticipated infant. When a fan wanted to know his thoughts on Nicki Minaj having her first child, he posted a picture of Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants on his IG Story and wrote, “I should’ve been the baby that should’ve been me.

Considering how well this child is going to be dressed, we reckon he has a point!