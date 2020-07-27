Milan Harris Shade Meek Mill For Announcing Their Split On Social Media

Milan Harris appears to shade Meek Mill for announcing their split on social media over the weekend.

Meek Mill’s ex-girlfriend Milano reckons the rapper has better things to do than post about their relationship for all the world to see. Meek and Milan Harris have been dating for at least the last year and even welcomed a baby in May, on the artist’s birthday. The pair remained pretty quiet about their romance for the most part, with Meek only revealing that the Milano Di Rouge designer was expecting during an online feud with his ex, Nicki Minaj (who, by the way, is now expecting, too!)

Whether it has been the stress of caring for a newborn, the effects of quarantining, or whatever other reason, Meek Mill and Milano have now decided to call it quits. Being as vocal as he is on social media, the “Otherside of America” rapper decided to announce the split to his fans via Instagram. “Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents,” he wrote. “We still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding!”

While Meek stated that he was making the announcement for the sake of clarity so that “social media wont think we moving wrong,” his baby mama was far from impressed that he was sharing their personal lives with the world. It prompted the 31-year-old to take to IG herself, to state where she feels attention should really be directed. “I’d never address my private life, publicly, but I just felt the need to say,” she began. “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

The timing of the break-up comes shortly after Kanye West alleged that his wife cheated on him with Meek when the pair met last year to discuss prison reform. In response to the accusations, Meek tweeted that the accusations is a lie.