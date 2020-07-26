Meek Mill Confirms He And His Baby Mama Milano Split Amid Nicki Minaj Pregnancy

Meek Mill and Milan Harris have parted ways.

Meek Mill has confirmed that he and his baby mama, Milan Harris, aka Milano, have split amid Kanye West accused him of having an affair with Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj announcing that she is pregnant. Last week when Kanye went on a wild rant on Twitter, Meek was among the many names he mentioned in his tweetstorm. Not only did he accused his wife Kim Kardashian of an affair with Drake, but he also accused her of attempting to give Meek the box when she met with the Philly rapper over their mutual social justice initiative.

The Dreamchasers rapper didn’t say the two incidents were related, but his announcement of his split from Milano, who recently has a child for him, comes on the heels of Kanye namedropping him on Twitter. “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding! -meek-,” Meek wrote in a tweet.

Meek Mill later revealed on Instagram that he and Milan Harris didn’t have a falling out, but decided that they will remain friends. He claimed that he was putting that out there so that social media don’t start thinking that they had a bitter falling out. Nevertheless, he sounded like the two of them made a decision that is mutually beneficial for both of them.

Meek also followed up with a tweet about how his success changed people around him. He noted that he made a lot of money last year, and that got a lot of people that he helped acting differently. Of course, his announcement of his split with Milano might not be related to this tweet, but it came right after the announcement.

Meek Mill has also been getting trolled on social media since Nicki Minaj announced that she is pregnant last week. Let’s hope he is handling all of this well.