Koffee’s New Single “Pressure” To Be Released This Friday

Koffee set to add more “Pressure” this Friday.

Grammy kid Koffee could become our ‘quarantine queen’ for giving us gems to cope with the slew of emotions that come with staying inside. Her latest single, the Youtube-record-breaking “Lockdown” is climbing charts and comforting lovers who’ve stayed longing for days “when di quarantine ting done.”

One plight covered, she continues her winning streak offering hope to another suffering set with the official release of the track ‘Under Pressure.’ While turning her sights and lyrical prowess to the state of those struggling within this ‘new normal’, the 20-year-old premieres her new single on July 31st and is guaranteed to reach many hurting hearts and minds.

With a few performance versions already available on Youtube, the track isn’t brand new, but Koffee—who’s told us before to “trust the process”—is tapping into growing momentum as the most bizarre year on record stretches on. As upheavals, afflictions, and troubles of every kind lurk, the militant messenger spits fiery lines of encouragement her followers and fans – “Lawd a mercy, dis cyah get no worse, haffi call it a curse cah mi heart it a hurt me/ Call it cerassee because from mi birth ah di first it ah feel like di Father desert me/ But all when di pressure erup’ mi neva give up, no no we neva give in/ Mi ah send up a prayer fi di better living/ Ah cyah bawl so ah betta mi sing…”

The relatable single is sure to rise to anthem status, much like the international smash “Toast,” that got the world grooving and talking all things gratitude. It’s also been one of the “Rapture” crooner’s concert mainstays since 2019, making the roster at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in the U.K. and 2019 Summerjam, and the studio version is long overdue.

“Under Pressure” was also performed during Koffee’s exclusive Thom Browne online exhibition for Highsnobeity, a partnership that came about after he designed her famous Grammy ceremony three-piece suit. While it’s unclear when we’ll get accompanying visuals, we’re sure to be “Blazin” and reciting the assuring verses long before then.