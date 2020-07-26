Jahmiel Heats Up The Summer With “Lava” Visual – Watch It

Jahmiel drops new visual for his catchy single “Lava” watch it below.

MVP sensation Jahmiel gave his fans a brand new set of top-notch, trendy visuals with yesterday’s premiere of “Lava.” It’s a flashier follow up to the gritty, uplifting “Rich,” which dropped just a week prior and currently sits at #24 on trending. Directed by the visionaries at Icey Jace Film Factory, the clips flow along with the chorus and rhymes for a total 360 view of Jahmiel’s world—the toys, ladies, and elite lifestyle.

Though the Double Clutch Riddim showcases some seasoned heavyweights like Sean Paul and Busy Signal, the versatile crooner holds his own amongst the veterans and could likely dominate the summer with his slick, suave delivery. This isn’t your average, everyday lava-chanting Rasta, but a solid, super hot effort from a lyricist in his own league — “Hot like lava, bad mind..yuh mawga, fresh like wata, shoes from Italia, millions a dalla, call mi ‘shot caller, coulda wah dat we hear dem get charge fa?”

Clean, vivid edits of Jahmiel stunting might explain the 75K views overnight, and the track’s paced attack on trending. Currently, at #19, Jahmiel just might spend a week at the top, moving through competition like lava itself. If you’re still not convinced, listen to the man himself tell it: “Mi ting nuh regular, mi nuh see nuh competitor/ Mi girlfriend check mi cellular and see bout a dozen Melissa/ See dem a copy mi style, one bag a editor/ Dem know seh mi ah di don but di tek ova dem nuh ready fa/ But who Jah bless, you know di rest/ Of course mi been tru loneliness/ Now di watch a Rolilex/ To Jah Jah be di glory yes..” he spits.

His fans have clearly taken note of the banger’s potential and hyped up the “Strongest Soldier” singer in the comments section. “A great man summer dis…yere dat” wrote one fan, while others were impressed with the whole production “Its a movie this video clean great man Lava AF!”