Ja Rule Blast ESPN For Trolling Him Over Milwaukee Bucks Halftime Performance

Ja Rule isn’t too thrilled with ESPN after some good old fashion trolling on Twitter.

It turns out that 50 Cent isn’t the only one who likes to troll Ja Rule on social media. The folks behind ESPN’s Twitter account also found the New York rap veteran a worthy target, but Ja wasn’t gonna let it slide. On Sunday, the sports network tweeted out a video clip from Ja Rule’s infamous performance at the Milwaukee Bucks Halftime show. You can recall, the rap star got roasted on social media after that performance.

It didn’t take long for Ja Rule to get wind of the tweet and took to his own Twitter feed to clap back and called for the social media employee to be fired. “I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture… whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED,” he tweeted.

Ja Rule then went on a Twitter rant about the tweet while calling it unprofessional. Still, the majority of the 35 million followers on ESPN’s Twitter page seem to enjoy the clip.

It appears that 50 Cent has not yet gotten wind of the fiasco on Twitter, or else he would’ve already said something about it. Perhaps he is busy spending quarantine time with his smoking hot girlfriend Cuban Link.

Never forget this Ja Rule moment ? pic.twitter.com/exqr24Dhbg — ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2020

I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture… whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED… — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

Be more professional @espn and tell your little social team to have some RESPECT we speaking on an ICONN… #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

So let me get this straight @espn your letting your social team that represents your brand and social accounts with over 16 million follows try and clown me over what was clearly a technical issue with the equipment and for what likes??? @espn clout chasing now lmao… #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

Like I said it was a technical issue but y’all always trying it… ? @espn STOP PLAYING WIT ME… ? they even try to get @Giannis_An34 to say something bad about me lmao #Foh #thedevilisalie #ICONN pic.twitter.com/3azKzcfoaz — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020