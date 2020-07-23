Foota Hype Shares Clip Of Koffee Covering Fetty Wap Hit And Gets Hammered By Fans

An old video of Koffee covering American rapper Fetty Wap’s “No Days Off” has rubbed Foota Hype the wrong way as he slams the Grammy kid questioning her sexuality.

Foota Hype is a very vocal person, frequently sounding off online about numerous topics. One of his most pressing issues seems to be regarding reggae artiste Koffee. Foota has steadily taken offense to her masculine style of dressing, chastising her on many occasions. In this particular instance, he posted a video clip on his Instagram page on Wednesday of Koffee singing Fetty Wap’s hit as she strums along on her guitar.

She effortlessly sings, “Baby girl I got a plan, you be my boo thang, yeah, ay / I be in the kitchen whipping two thangs, yeah / Look, I’m karate kicking like I’m Liu Kang, yeah / Look, every time she see me make her mood change, yeah / Look, she wanna get freaky, wanna do thangs, yeah.”

Foota captioned the post, “So unu want mi ignore this? It nuh sound right eno wah unu think?”

He is seemingly making reference to the lyrics of the song, which are directed to a female, finding an issue with it suggesting that Koffee is singing to a female counterpart. It appears that he possibly thinks Koffee wrote the song herself, or he expected her to switch up the lyrics from feminine pronouns to masculine ones. This is heavily based on the uncertainly surrounding the “Toast” singer’s sexuality, which has been debated from the start of her career. Many have suggested that the Grammy kid is gay, while others have labeled her as a “tom-boy.”

A few of Foota’s followers shared his sentiments and took to the comment section to lash out at Koffee, questioning her intentions and sexuality while insulting her in a demeaning manner. On the other hand, individuals who were familiar with the Fetty track chastised Foota for his insinuations, while others supported Koffee declaring that even if she is, in fact, gay, they would not care.

One user dissed Foota, simultaneously informing him that it is not the norm to change the lyrics of a song to suit your gender. She wrote, “Anuh she write di song b*ttyboy. Same way we sing Kartel songs and they are about girls. She is singing another artist song and it is about a girl… guh worry bout your immigration status and leave Koffee alone.”

Another quipped, “She is doing a cover to a song. She singing someone else’s song. So she needs to change the lyrics to make y’all feel good? To many grown men obsessed about what this young girl is or is not.”

Another supporter of Koffee admonished Foota stating that what he should be doing instead of tearing Koffee down is to promote the young artist noting that her new track “Lockdown” has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube in the 48 hours since it was released.

One individual further embarrassed Foota bringing up his immigration case to clown him, “As a grown ass man you are entitled to your opinion. However, maybe you haven’t realize she is her OWN person and is entitled just like you to sing, date or do what she wants to. Would you like someone to judge you that you are in this country without status and trying to stay or the fact that you are wearing an ankle monitor so the government can track you. Stop with bull and go fix your life. Go work on your immigration case.”

At this point, it may take a muzzle to shut Foota Hype up as we’re sure he’ll begin some other ridiculous and far fetched rant about another topic pretty soon. He must be the most thick-skinned individual in the world as insults have not stopped him thus far.