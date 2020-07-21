Drake Homage Late Nipsey Hussle & XXXTentacion Despite Past Beef

Drake is paying homage to some of hip hop’s fallen MCs including Nipsey Hussle and XXXTentacion, with whom he had a previous beef.

Drake’s sense of style is as versatile as his bars, likely to become a hot topic on its own whether it’s a tracksuit or custom tux. This time though, the “Views” rapper caught a few eyeballs for his homage paying white tee featuring fallen hip-hop stars such as Nipsey Hussle, Juice WRLD, and Mac Miller. The 6 God was spotted alongside the Unruly boss as the two parries and OVO labelmates linked up in Barbados for Popcaan’s birthday.

The “Family” deejay wrote on his Instagram that despite the celebrations, he was still mourning the loss of Unruly associate ‘Booka,’ and it seems the sentiment spilled over, influencing his close Canadian friend. Paying his respects to hip-hop’s lost souls, Drizzy posed for the camera while throwing up the unruly sign.

The image was posted on both Drake and Popcaan’s accounts, but the T-shirt became the photo’s breakout in which Lil Peep, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, A$AP Yams, Fredo Santana, and XXXTentacion are all depicted in a happy, heavenly setting. Fans noted that Drizzy chooses to pay homage to XXXTentacion with whom he had a bitter feud and whose death sparked wild conspiracy theories involving Drake.

While fans wondered out loud whether this meant their beef was officially settled, others were busy scouring Google, wanting one just like it. Created by illustrator and painter @moodzanzan, the scene from the shirt is just one piece from an intriguing art showcase of mainly musicians—everyone from Michael Jackson to Lil Yachty.

Just weeks ago on Father’s Day, Drake made headlines with yet another apparel choice—a black “Gully vs. Gaza” tee bearing the faces of both dancehall heavyweights Vybz Kartel and Mavado. A lot has changed since then it seems. Drake now has the world decoding the cryptic bars and Arabic in his “Only You Freestyle” that premiered days ago. Interestingly, one of the references, however, is an alleged diss to previous video collaborator, Movado— “N***as want piece like Cassava but we let bridge dem burn like grabba,” he spits.