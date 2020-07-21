Dancehall Singjay Khago Gets W In Lawsuit From Kemar “Flava” McGregor

Khago scores big in a lawsuit filed against him by Kemar “Flava” McGregor.

Dancehall deejay Khago, who now goes by the moniker Khago the Dealer, can finally breathe a sigh of relief following a recent courthouse triumph. In 2018, Khago, who now resides in the US, broke reigns from his former manager and producer Kemar “Flava” McGregor, the owner/operator of Streaminn Hub Inc. The move saw the Mandeville deejay and his team picking up a lawsuit from McGregor on the bases of breach of contract, defamation of character, and copyright infringement. For these allegations, McGregor would have hoped to recoup music royalties from previous joint releases.

Khago and his wife Francine Gayle, who also acts as his manager, labeled the claims made by Flava as false and filed a countersuit in the South Florida court.

Since then, the singjay has worked overtime to ensure that he is control of his career by launching his own label, Long Chain Global. The move sees him handling all aspects of the business including, publishing, royalties, copyright, producing, and writing his own music.

The major good news that Khago and his manager were hoping for arrived on July 15, 2020, when US District Judge Jose Martinez signed court papers throwing out the 2-year-old case.

According to the documents from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Streaminn Hub Inc failed to “make themselves available for depositions” and failure to “abide by court’s orders to retain new counsel despite numerous chances to comply.”

“We are elated. His [McGregor’s] allegations were baseless. We were determined to stand up and fight it. Khago was confident from day one,” Khago’s wife said to the Jamaica Observer.

Gayle also advice to budding entertainers looking to make it in the music business, to learn more about the industry.

Khago, the Dealer is best known for songs such as “Nah Sell Out” and “Walk a Mile.”