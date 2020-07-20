Popcaan Says 32nd Birthday Isn’t Happy Following Death Of Unruly Member, Drake, Vybz Kartel Rep Unruly

Popcaan is thanking fans for his birthday wishes as he mourns the loss of Unruly Bookha.

Drake, along with a slew of other celebrities wished dancehall star Popcaan a happy birthday this weekend. The Toronto rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of Popcaan alongside the caption, “More life to my brudda and mi general 876GAD @popcaanmusic the everlasting UNRULY OVO I know u sick of us oh well.” The two have been friends for years now and have often been spotted hanging out together in their respective cities and abroad.

Some other stars who sent Popcaan birthday wishes on social media were Love and Hip-Hop star Spice, reggae singer Jesse Royal, 6ixx dancehall deejay Chronic Law, Unruly artist Quada, and more. While Popcaan is being celebrated on his 32nd birthday, the deejay is still mourning the recent death of his friend Duwayne ‘Booka’ Mitchell. “It’s a bittersweet moment right now. It’s honestly not a happy birthday!!!” Popcaan wrote on social media on his birthday Sunday morning. “Legends never die rest up my bro, we going miss you family,” he continued, “thanks for everything you teach us, and all the energy you gave to the unruly camp.”

“My condolences to the whole family prayers up,” he added. Quada and Poppy’s mutual friend and Unruly camp member died in an unfortunate motorcycle accident in which he reportedly hit the side of a truck and succumbed to head injuries.

On Monday after his birthday weekend, Popcaan took to Instagram to share another photo of himself alongside the heartfelt caption, “thanks for the love birthday wishes, and all those gifts//presents y’all got me,” he wrote. “I highly appreciate them all, and I’m still feeling the love today the day after my birthday!!! I’m forever grateful for my family my fans and love ones #FOREVER WILL MISS YOU MY BRO BOOKA!!!”

It’s been a tough year for the Unruly camp as they’ve had to say goodbye to two artists within the last two years. Popcaan’s late associate Unruly Shagel was murdered in the deejay’s home in December 2018. This latest tragedy was more of a freak accident as reports are that the Unruly camp was commuting convoy style and Booka was flung from his motorcycle after hitting one of the cars.

Based on his recent posts and stories update it looks like Popcaan had a lowkey birthday by the pool. We hope he got to celebrate and have a moment of happiness despite the tragedy. Other dancehall celebrities like Vybz Kartel, Spice, Shenseea, and more gave Poppy shoutouts on his birthday.

Happy birthday, Poppy! Our condolences to the Unruly camp.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC1E3RSHH8O/?utm_source=ig_embed