Drake Link Up With Popcaan & Rihanna’s Brother Outside Her Home In Barbados

Drake is living his best life in Barbados with Rihanna, nowhere in sight.

It turns out that Rihanna’s brother wasn’t the only Caribbean native linking up with Drake in Barbados. Dancehall heavy-weight, Popcaan was also on the Caribbean island drinking Bajan rum with the OVO rapper outside of RiRi’s childhood home. While most of us are still dealing with all the madness surrounding the global pandemic, others are apparently continuing to live their best life. Drizzy flew his private jet, dubbed Air Drake, into Barbados earlier this week, and has since been spotted on many social media accounts walking the streets and hanging out with locals.

The Canadian rapper has been socializing with fans over drinks and even playing a few games of basketball before taking photos and signing autographs. Followers have pointed out that Drake only seems concerned with wearing a mask about half of the time.

Drizzy was also spotted on Rihanna Drive taking pictures with his crew outside of Rih’s childhood home. Fans have had fun speculating what this could all mean, especially given that Drake and Rih share a mysterious, romantic past. This comes on the heels of Drake and DJ Khaled’s new collabs, which dropped last week Friday. Some fans were speculating if the songs will feature an island vibe or perhaps even a verse from Rihanna herself. Khaled previously described at least one single as a “pop chune,” hinting that Drake will be delivering dancehall energy, but that was not the case. Instead, Drake got trolled for jacking The Weeknd’s style on the single “Greece.”

While Drake is perusing the streets on his tropical vacation, we are all waiting idly by in desperate need of entertainment as he takes his time delivering his upcoming album. Recent reports indicate the project is at least 80 percent done, but Champagne Papi’s IG doesn’t seem to reflect him being hard at work in the studio.

Several tracks have already been leaked that are assumed to be from the album, and now we at least have the Khaled singles to look forward to. Let’s hope Drake gets back to work in time for us to have a finished product before the summer is over.