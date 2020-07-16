Megan Thee Stallion’s Producer Sends Chilling Threat To Tory Lanez Amid Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion’s producer sends a chilling threat to Tory Lanez amid allegations he shot her.

Strangely, details surrounding what went down with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and Texas native Megan Thee Stallion are still sketchy. However, Megan’s most recent post as truly cleared up many of the assumptions surrounding what took place and what sort of injury she had received. Megan Thee Stallion revealed that the incident left her with a gunshot wound that she had to undergo surgery to remove. She also revealed that she was not arrested and was taken to the hospital by cops. What she didn’t reveal, was sho shot her?

In the eyes of a selected few, the mention of gunshot wounds, along with the detainment of Tory Lanez on gun charges, seemingly clarified what went down and who was the trigger man. Megan also stayed clear of Tory’s name in her perfectly worded statement, which may be an additional clue that he is the culprit. Meg is currently resting and working on her recovery, but it seems she already has associates threatening Tory Lanez.

One of the producers who worked with Megan Thee Stallion on her Suga EP, which dropped earlier this year, certainly thinks it’s Tory and is more than ready to throw hands and possibly anything else that comes with it. Producer Lil Ju, who worked on “Captain Hook,” told, “@torylanez count your fucking days.” The tweet was eventually deleted from his profile.

However, it seems tweets surrounding Tory’s rep, denying that his client pulled the trigger, provided the correct energy to pull another comment from the fingers of Lil Ju.

“I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullsh*t story,” he wrote. Presumably, this was in relation to rumors of J Prince sending goons to take revenge on Megan for the way she left things earlier this year. In that rumored scenario, Tory is returning fire in a bid to protect her.

Ju was active on Twitter throughout the rest of the evening, and he retweeted a quote from Joshua R. Norman, which focused on the truth being revealed in short order.

He also discontinued any conversations surround himself being label a snitch. This meant that a tweet from someone defending him for speaking out was quickly retweeted. He also went on to define the term of snitching, which he sees as “talking to the police.”

Nonetheless, he seems to have little care about anything else other than ensuring that Megan is doing okay.

“I care about my people being straight! Give a damn about some clout,” he wrote in his final tweet for the evening.

Do you believe Tory shot Megan? If yes, what may have been his motive?