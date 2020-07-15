Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence, Says She Was Shot In Tory Lanez Melee, Her BFF Speak

Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence and revealed she was shot during a melee involving Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion came forward today to inform fans that she was shot during the recent incident in Hollywood Hills, where rapper Tory Lanez was arrested on gun charges. On July 13, Urban Islandz reported that Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez, was taken into custody by police on gun charges. According to reports, police responded to a disturbance call outside of a Hollywood Hills home. They were then informed that a group of individuals was arguing inside of an SUV when shots were fired off. The SUV then quickly left the scene. Sometime after, law enforcement officials located the SUV and found Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and another female inside the vehicle.

From previous reportings, Megan had suffered a cut to her foot, which led police to search the vehicle. Upon their search, they located a firearm following which Tory was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon inside of a vehicle. Megan was then transported to the hospital, where she received medical treatment for the cut to her foot. The incident was thought to have taken place immediately after Megan and Tory left Kylie Jenner’s pool party at her Holmby Hills residence.

In a shocking, dramatic, and unexpected twist, Meg hopped on social media today to clarify what really happened during the disturbing incident on Sunday morning. Breaking the news to her 12.5 million fans on Instagram, Meg let the cat out of the bag, she was shot! She began, “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight.”

She then delivered the tragic news, “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

The post was captioned, “I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

There was an immediate outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow celebs as they wished her a speedy recovery. Many fans questioned who would ever want to hurt the friendly and out-going rapper. That question was somewhat answered by Meg’s best friend KelseyNicole who posted a message stating that she wanted to clear up rumors that she was the person who shot Megan Thee Stallion. “I WASN’T the one with the gun and would never do something like that. However I was present,” she wrote.

That launched a debate by fans who were divided on the possibility of Tory Lanez actually shooting Meg. The pair have been friends for some time now, linking up frequently during quarantine to party and have fun together. The drama was further fueled when one of Meg’s producers tweeted this message, “@torylanez count your f**king days.” The tweet was later deleted.

Fans are now desperate for answers with the majority, giving Tory the benefit of the doubt. We hope Megan Thee Stallion recovers from her injuries quickly, and we will keep you posted on any further details.