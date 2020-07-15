DMX vs Snoop Dogg In Next Verzuz Battle On Instagram Live And Apple Music

DMX and Snoop Dogg are set to square up in “battle of the dogs” in the next Verzuz battle.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland managed to convince the two rap icons to entertain the community on Verzuz TV on Instagram Live. DMX and Snoop Dogg’s battle is now official and will go down on Wednesday, July 22. The showdown will also be streaming live in HD on Apple Music. This showdown is shaping up to be one of the biggest Verzuz battles since its inception, and likely the biggest since Beenie Man and Bounty Killer performed live from Kingston, Jamaica.

DMX previously stated that he wants to battle Jay-Z on Verzuz live, but he isn’t the only rapper who has challenged Hov over the past few months, and so far, Jay has not budged. Snoop Dogg also made several attempts to sway Hov into a battle. The West Coast legend also previously challenged 50 Cent, but Fif also ignored his challenge. Only time will tell if Jay will eventually give in and battle someone, but for now, he is busy fighting the criminal justice system on behalf of minorities.

X and Snoop will be the first battle since Fabolous got trounced by Jadakiss last month in what was an epic showdown that brought us down memory lane. DMX and Jay-Z previously battled each other, but the current generation of hip hop is eager to see that showdown.

The former Ruff Ryders rapper also challenged Eminem to a Verzuz battle but seems Em wasn’t ready.

