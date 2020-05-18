Eminem Want All Smoke From DMX On Verzuz Battle Says N.O.R.E.

Eminem wants all the smoke from DMX in a Verzuz battle, per N.O.R.E.

After an epic showdown between Ludacris and Nelly, the Verzuz train is once again welcoming new competitors. The unofficial word is that Detroit’s own Eminem could be looking to challenge one of New York’s biggest talents, DMX. Since the start of the challenge, DMX has been calling for a faceoff between himself and fellow New Yorker Jay-Z. However, with Jay seemingly unavailable, at least for now, X is ready to sharpen his skill on Eminem.

Fellow rapper N.O.R.E. has apparently been the main instigator behind the matchup. While the VerzuzTv Instagram account teased that there was a lot more to expect from the next battle, it was NORE who provide the details on his Instagram page.

“This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz [Swizz Beatz] CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG,” N.O.R.E. wrote below an image of himself and DMX playing Jenga.

Anyone expecting a sharp and decisive win from X should reconsider their stance. Eminem has proven himself many times over to be one of the greatest MCs ever to take up the mic. He has so much firepower that it will all come down to how each track is introduced to the audience and how it’s used to counter the opponent’s previously played song. His truly impressive catalog spans over two decades, and many of those hits were done while DMX was resting in prison.

However, with tracks such as “Party Up In Here,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” among others, DMX should have a lot to lean back on even though he has been out of the game for a while. Both men had some of their biggest hits in the late 90s to early 2000s, which is the era most selections may be drawn from.

The pendulum swings for this battle should prove to be an epic show of talent from two of the industry’s longest-running giants.