50 Cent Roast Nick Cannon After He Got Fired From ViacomCBS

50 Cent reckons that Nick Cannon has gotten what he deserved for his offensive comments.

ViacomCBS announced yesterday that it had ended its partnership with Nick Cannon in light of anti-Semitic remarks that he made on his podcast dated June 30th. The host of The Masked Singer interviewed rapper Professor Griff on Cannon’s Class, and the two engaged in a discussion about white people and Jews that was disparaging to both groups. Cannon stated that those with lesser melanin act out of fear and low self-esteem, causing them to evil and commit heinous acts like rape.

Along with Griff, who is known for making anti-Semitic deflations in the past, the 39-year-old advocated the teachings of Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan, who has referred to Jewish people as cockroaches in the past. Cannon echoed conspiracy theories that Jews “control everything even outside of America” and said that it is impossible for him to be anti-Semitic as black people are the true Hebrews.

In a statement via Variety, Viacom said, “We are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.” The union has existed since the ‘90s when Cannon was an actor on Nickelodeon, and he has hosted Wild ‘N Out since 2005. When 50 Cent got word, he headed to Instagram. “Damn nikki what the f*** was you on that stupid ass podcast talking about?” the rapper wrote. 50 Cent “No More Wilding out Hun! (Don’t worry Be Happy).”

Nick Cannon is now demanding that Viacom give him full ownership of the Wild ‘N Out, believing that they will “continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership.” He also accused the network of making an example of an outspoken black man with his dismissal. Cannon also issued an apology to the Jewish community via Facebook, saying that he has convened with rabbis, professors, and co-workers following his firing, and that he plans to travel to Israel to “receive teachings, lessons, and truth about the Jewish history.”