Iggy Azalea Responds To Fans On Why She Named Her Son “Gilbert”

Iggy Azalea responds to a fan who asked her why she named her baby Gilbert. She was also spotted arriving at LAX with her baby boy.

Ever since Iggy Azalea confirmed the long-suspected rumor that she had become a mom, fans have been dying for a glimpse of her bundle of joy. Well, today is that day! The “Fancy” rapper, who resides in Atlanta with her baby daddy, Playboi Carti, arrived in Los Angeles with her baby boy and his nanny in tow. The little one was carried by his caregiver with a blanket over his head obscuring his cuteness, but we did manage to catch a glance at a chubby leg.

A fan asked her on Instagram, “What made you choose the name Gilbert?” Iggy Azalea responded saying,”I’m okay with y’all joking and all but let it be known I didn’t name my child that. Lmao.” She has yet to revealed the name of her son and Playboi Carti has been radio silent.

The new parents have been incredibly hush hush about their son, not even confirming his birth until a couple weeks after he had arrived. While rumors have been whirling since December, the Australian artist would continuously shut them down with photos of her toned body, leaving fans wondering where the hell a baby was hiding.

DJ Akademiks broke the news with a congratulatory tweet, but it took a while before Iggy ‘fessed up on her Insta Story. Another hint that has the game away was that Carti purchased a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with the ability to install a baby seat.

Aside from offering up the opportunity to finally see the newborn (whose name we still don’t know), Iggy’s touchdown in LA is exciting for another reason. The 30-year-old headed to a recording studio in the City of Angels as she teased a collaboration with Lil Nas X. Iggy is beginning work on her new album in style as she donned a skin-tight red and blue jumpsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier which showed off how hard she has worked on her post-baby body.