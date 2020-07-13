50 Cent Explodes After Pop Smoke’s Album Debut At Top Of The Chart

50 Cent is celebrating Pop Smoke’s album, going No. 1 on Billboard.

When it comes to industry moves, 50 Cent always seems to be ahead of the curve. The business mogul decided to executive produce fellow New York rapper Pop Smoke’s first posthumous album after news of his death broke in February. Now that the record is finally out and has debuted at the top of the Billboard chart, Fifty is celebrating for Smoke, who couldn’t be here to enjoy this moment himself.

Taking to Instagram to share a screenshot of an article covering the great news, 50 Cent wrote, “BROOKLYN STAND UP #1 She Want To F**k Wit The Woo Tick Tick BOOM.” Pop Smoke’s debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted at No. 1 after moving 251,000 equivalent units with 59,000 in pure sales. His streaming numbers also reigned supreme with a whopping 268 million plays recorded.

The 19-track album is expected to premiere its titles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week also. 50 Cent has been making executive decisions about the album, including the guest stars. Among the features on the No. 1 album are the executive producer himself, Quavo, Future, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Tyga, Lil Baby, and more. Fifty also decided to have the album cover art redone after fans weren’t feeling Virgil Abloh’s initial presentation. “Hey Virgil we need new album art, they ain’t going for this bullsh*t. Love ya work let’s get to it,” Fifty wrote on Instagram.

Most recently, 50 Cent disagreed with how the project was being handled but he anticipated that it would go No. 1 even though he announced that he would halt his promotion services. “I’m really not feeling the way the guys involved with Pop’s project are handling things,” Fifty said. “I got it to this point it’s gonna be the #1 album. That’s good enough right, I’m gonna be unavailable moving forward peace.”

Pop Smoke’s estate and everyone involved have a lot to celebrate. A posthumous album taking the No. 1 spot is a rare occurrence. Let’s see how the songs will do on the Billboard Hot 100. Congratulations Pop Smoke! May your soul rest in peace.