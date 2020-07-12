Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He’s Surprise He’s Not Dead, Calls Out Fake Love

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he’s not looking for fake love and admitted he’s surprised he’s still alive.

Should Tekashi 6ix9ine be dead already? The rainbow-haired rapper defied the odds when he snitched on his entire crew last year and sent most of them to prison, while he only served a couple months behind bars. As a result, most of the industry wrote him off with some folks, even saying that he won’t live long once he becomes a free man. That theory has yet to be tested since Tekashi 6ix9ine is technically still on house arrest, at least until the end of this month.

There’s then the issue of how much security he will need once he’s off house arrest and who will be willing to provide security for him. Only time will tell the outcome of this era in hip hop.

On Saturday, Tekashi 6ix9ine made a comment on Instagram that left a lot of folks scratching their heads. “I’m surprised I didn’t die yet. But its not so bad being dead the way ya support the artist after they die. #fakelove,” 69 wrote. It could be this is weighing heavily on his mind since he’s close to being off house arrest and might be in greater danger, or it could be that he’s genuinely surprised that anyone has yet to make an attempt at his life.

6ix9ine made the comment amidst Pop Smoke’s posthumous album debut at the top of the Billboard chart after posting a massive first-week sale. Perhaps 69 is taking a jab at hip hop fans who overwhelmingly supported Pop’s new album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.

Tekashi 6ix9ine also has some new music that has been doing well. His songs “TROLLZ” featuring Nicki Minaj and “GOOBA” have both racked up record breaking views on YouTube and streaming services. “TROLLZ” also debuted at number one on the chart, so perhaps he has more to be thankful for than to be worried about.