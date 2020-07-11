Cardi B & Offset Spared No Expense for Kulture’s 2nd Birthday Party: Photos

Kulture is growing up right before our eyes.

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus has become an internet sweetheart since being born into the limelight. From partying with the Jenners to ignoring her mom when her favorite cartoons are on, we’ve watched their darling girl do it all. Yesterday the little diva turned two, and her doting parents spared no expense on the L.O.L. Surprise! Doll themed celebration, including a balloon wall, gift station, play area, lavish catering plus hand sanitizer and face masks to ensure the event was COVID protocol adherent. Signs posted at the party were clear about the mandatory precautionary measures, imploring patrons to keep their masks on and “Please use the complimentary hand sanitizer upon entering.”

The birthday girl wore a Chanel themed blue plaid, black bowtie ensemble matching her “Clout” crooning mom and dad. Last year, the new mom pulled out all the stops for Kulture’s birthday party, dropping a whopping $400,000 on the star-studded, themed event where she and her baby girl wore matching Moschino outfits. Not about to let the pandemic dampen their princess’ festivities, Kulture and company had a wild time at the outdoor evening event.

Aside from the adorable pics the “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted of the event, Cardi also gave her followers the grand tour of the entire set up and filled her Instagram stories with several highlights. Many fans wished out loud that they’d been invited, requesting the address and noting all the details Cardi had put together. As one fan put it, “Kulture’s birthday party was so cute cause it’s literally the rich version of a normal 2-year-old bday party. A party in the backyard and kids dress up have activities and fun and the adults take turns eating and kicking it and are really playing their playlist the whole time.”

The DJ’s tracklist included some Jamaican favourites: “Settle Down by Mavado as well as “She Drives Me Crazy” by Mr. Easy and “Just Got Paid” by TOK on the notable 90’s Buy Out Riddim that Offset turned up to during Cardi’s video. She was also seen rapping the lyrics to Vanessa Blings’s “Everything Fi Hold Him” a dancehall ode to all the well-set wives. Prior to the birthday bash, Cardi B also showed off the custom made jewel drip that she and Kulture were gifted for the big day—matching diamond Patek watches, cuban link anklets and a special one with her baby girl’s name on it from Pristine Jewellers.

Cardi B’s is extremely affectionate towards her firstborn, even claiming to be an “emotional mess” days before the party. If you’re one of her 70 million followers, you’ve seen her typically sentimental captions on posts featuring her princess, like “When I see you I know I did something right for a blessing like you” and “I will never let you down babygirl.”