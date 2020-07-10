August Alsina Dragged Keke Palmer For Inserting Self Into Jada Pinkett Fiasco

August Alsina went off on Keke Palmer for seemingly inserting herself into the Jada Pinkett affair drama.

Perhaps you had already noticed that Jada, Will, and August are all trending on Twitter one way or another. That’s all because the Hollywood power couple decided to share their side of the story on Red Table Talk. Rather than helping shape the narrative in their favor, they managed to send off a Twitter frenzy with even some of their celebrity peers chiming in to give their two cents.

One fan shared an old photo of Keke Palmer riding shotgun with August Alsina. “This you?” the fan ask to which Palmer responded, “Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

Seems August Alsina didn’t like what the actress wrote and quickly clapped back. “U absolutely right,” the singer quipped. “I was NEVER ur man. Face with raised eyebrow You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date & BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

“Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you,” August continues. “I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!”

The R&B crooner first revealed his past relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith in an interview with Angela Yee last month. It took more than two weeks for Jada and Will to publicly speak about it where she came clean while adding that Will was never in the dark about it.