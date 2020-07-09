Chris Brown Announces 10th Album Title “BREEZY” Fans Went Wild

Chris Brown sent fans into a frenzy when he announced his 10th studio album will be titled Breezy.

Chris Brown is perhaps the hardest working R&B singer on the planet right now. After dropping off his last LP, Indigo, in June last year, and his joint mixtape with Young Thug, Slime & B, the singer is already prepping for the release of his next solo effort. On Thursday, Chris Brown made the surprise announcement on Instagram, telling fans that his next album, which will be his 10th, will be titled Breezy, the second most popular moniker he used.

“MY 10th studio album will be called …… ‘BREEZY,'” Brown wrote. Fans got pretty hyped up quickly after he broke the news. “This might be the news I need to get going today, thank you Chris and I can’t to hear the album, drop it tonight,” one fan wrote while another added, “New music from Breezy am leaving work early today.”

After being quarantined for months and a home studio at his disposal, Chris Brown likely recorded a ton of new music, especially since his baby mama and newborn son were stuck overseas for some time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even during normal times, Brown is known for recording a lot of music that he often keeps on his iPhone. At one point, he revealed that he had over 800 songs on his iPhone, which made the gadget a prime target for hackers.

Chris Brown did not reveal the release date or any other details of the album, but we do know that he recorded new music and shoot a video with Jacquees last month.