Chris Brown & Jaquees Recorded A Banger And Shot A Video Same Day

Chris Brown and Jacquees’ fans have reason to get excited again.

Chris Brown and Jacquees didn’t just recorded a banger, but they also shot a music video for it all in a days work. The R&B singers were up late last night putting in the finishing touches on the music video for their upcoming single. The pair is not strangers time working with each other, having previously released the tracks “Smile,” “Location,” and “Replacement,” with their latest offering entitled “Put In Work.” A snippet of the song revealed the chorus to include the lyrics, “If you want me to put you first, yeah / Put that p**** on me, it’s what I deserve, yeah / You gotta put in work.”

The music video for the new single was filmed at Breezy’s San Fernando Valley home on Wednesday. The “Don’t Wake Me Up” singer shared photos of himself sitting broodily on his basketball court as well as clowning around with his collaborator by a bright yellow Lamborghini. Jacquees also shared a quick clip of himself sitting in the vehicle alongside a blonde, Chris Brown stated, “‘Put In Work’ on the way.” Neither artist has hinted at a release date for the track, but it could possibly arrive on Sunday as both are nominated at the 2020 BET Awards in the category of Best Male R&B / Pop Artist.

It has so far been a year of Breezy teaming up when it comes to his music. Last year’s collab with Drake, “No Guidance,” was followed up with Chris appearing on Drizzy’s mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and he also released a mixtape of his own with Young Thug, entitled Slime & B, in April.

