August Alsina Shares Rough Photo Of Himself In Hospital, “I’ve Tasted & Toyed W Death”

August Alsina shared a rough throwback photo of himself from when he was hospitalized with a life threatening illness.

August Alsina hit the Gram on Thursday to talk about how far he has come over the last year. Posting a series of photographs, Alsina addressed past health challenges and expressed gratitude for his current circumstances. “Me this year VS Me this time last year!”, he captioned the four photos.

The first two shots showed August looking healthy and strong in selfies he took in his car, while the second two depict a hollow-eyed version of himself, one even featuring him in a hospital bed with text reading “Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles”.

“A n***a was bouta kick the bucket lol…” he continued. “I’ve tested and toyed w/death, therefore I want to live a life purposeful, w/intention, & no regret. One thing that’s certain is we are all living to die. Death, we should fear not!” August has addressed his health issues in the past, letting his fans know he has a serious autoimmune disease that sometimes flares up and keeps him from performing. He continued his inspirational post with some words of advice for his followers, saying, “Autonomy; Will it hurt? Yes. Will you be hated & create enemies along the way? Yes; yet if there’s no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm.”

Several followers and internet trolls were quick to respond to the post, either commending August for keeping his head up in light of recent events, or poking fun at the singer for the drama he has caused. Alsina has been a hot topic over the last week since he claimed to have a years-long affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith, with the supposed blessing of her husband, Will Smith.

Since he dropped that information on the world Jada and Will’s people have formally denied the story, but now it appears Jada has more to say. The actress announced that she would soon be addressing the incident on her show, Red Table Talk. Meanwhile, it looks like August is doing well, despite having stirred up a whole mess of gossip.