Young Thug Accused Pusha T Of Using Pop Smoke To Further Drake Beef

Young Thug says Pusha T is using Pop Smoke to further his beef with Drake.

Rapper Young Thug calls Pusha-T weak, in the midst of their feud over an unreleased track on Pop Smoke’s upcoming Deluxe album where Pusha sneak dissed fellow rapper Drake. The deluxe copy of Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” is slated to be released on July 20, which would have been his 21st birthday. The rapper was fatally shot and killed on February 2 in an alleged home invasion. The track in question is titled “Paranoia” and it features Young Thug, Gunna, and Pusha T. In Pusha’s verse, he makes fun of Drizzy’s patois and threatens to buy a home in Mississauga, close to where Drake resides.

Apparently, Young Thug was not up for Pusha’s sneak diss antics stating, “I don’t respect Pusha T verse on the song with me and Gunna cause I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf…this rapper sh*t gay.”

Pusha responded to Thugger on his Instagram story, letting him know that Drake alerted management to the song. He also boldly stated that he was the one who requested for Young Thug to have a feature on the track. He then plainly told him that he does not need his respect before asking for his verse to be removed from the track, “to avoid any confusion that may take away from this amazing body of work!”

Thugger has since fired back at Push, slyly calling him weak while calling him out for disrespecting a dead man’s legacy. In an Instagram story clip, he declared, “First of all your verse is seven days, if you know what I mean…weak. Second of all, you already went crazy the first time, ain’t nothing but a sucka go on a double takes, triple takes and quadruple takes. You should have just got all that out on the first song. You just felt like you weren’t going to get enough views on your own sh*t. So you came and put some bullshit on a ni*ga who’s resting in peace’s music. Tryna’ fuck up a ni*ga whole vibe ’cause you feel this is the perfect platform, Thug, Gunna, and Pop Smoke.”

He continued berating Push calling him out for choosing Pop Smoke’s song for his diss lyrics, “This is the perfect platform to go at this ni*ga ass. This is the perfect song to do this. Why the f*ck you ain’t do this on your own song? Do that sh*t on your own song ni*ga. Ni*gas ain’t jumping in no ni*ga business cuz I don’t give a f*ck what none of you ni*gas got going on ni*ga we kill for real.”

Fans have sided with Thugger, sharing his sentiments about Push using Pop Smoke’s name for clout stating that he told no lies. They also commended him for his smart play on words calling Push’s verse 7 days – week (weak). Fans have also pointed out Push’s obsession with “Toosie Slide” rapper Drake.

Drake has not yet sounded off on Push’s verse from “Paranoia,” but things are definitely heating up within this saga.