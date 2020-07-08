Kanye West Explodes Twitter With Birthday Party Platform

Kanye West is in charge of the Birthday Party.

Kanye West caused fireworks this Independence Day weekend when he announced that he would be running for President. Yes, of the United States. In recent years, Kanye has been more vocal politically by expressing his support for incumbent POTUS Donald Trump and losing friends like John Legend as a result of his controversial stance. But when Trump comes up for re-election in November, he won’t be able to rely on Ye’s vote of support, because the “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper will be his opponent.

As the world begins to realize that Kanye is, in fact, serious about his political candidacy, the prospective President has shared some insight into the ticket he will be running on. Kanye West has become staunch in his religiosity over the last few years, and that is reflected in the stance which his new party will take. What has the founder of the Sunday Service decided to name his political vehicle? The Birthday Party.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange ? pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

“Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday,” he succinctly told Forbes. The party’s manifesto is likely to appeal more to conservatives due to its very Christian approach to things such as abortion (which it is against), and the BP is also against vaccination which is more controversial than ever during a period when millions are dying due to a deadly virus for which no vaccine is available. A preacher from Wyoming, where Kanye’s family has a ranch, named Michelle Tidball, has been announced as the Grammy winner’s running mate.

Social media is still having difficulty processing whether Kanye is serious or is actually pulling off the most elaborate hoax in history. Some have joked that he intends to rename the nation’s capital “Wakanda” and will take on Elon Musk as an advisor. In contrast, others feel that Kanye West entering the White House will see the US embark on a dystopian future like The Handmaid’s Tale.

Would you give Ye your vote?

Kanye West plans to: -Run for President as the ‘Birthday Party’ nominee

-Turn Washington D.C. into Wakanda

-Have Elon Musk as advisor. pic.twitter.com/rGazYzyLRw — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) July 8, 2020

