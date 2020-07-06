Tekashi 6ix9ine Reacts To Pop Smoke’s “Gangstas” Diss, “Let That Man Rest”

Tekashi 6ix9ine don’t want no smoke from Pop Smoke’s fans.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has responded to Pop Smoke’s diss on “Gangstas” from the posthumous project Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. The new album has been on the lips and playlists of followers everywhere—from Lebron James to Stormi Webster—since its release four days ago. On the gritty track, the Brooklyn baritone raps “On set that’s some real sh*t n***a/ I don’t want none of that extra loud shit/ This ain’t none of that rainbow hair shit/ this the real straight shit..” taking an obvious jab at 6ix9ine’s look and style.

With the insult plainly said, fans have been wondering whether the ‘undefeated troll’ Tekashi 6ix9ine would respond with a diss track or maybe one of his infamous rants. Not surprisingly, though, given Smoke’s cemented street cred and rapidly growing fanbase, 6ix9ine has shrugged this one off with a simple “Let that man rest, rip the woo” earlier today.

Pop Smoke’s unmatched flavor and unique charisma made him a hit long before his tragic demise, something his keen, climbing following can attest to. Their sensitivity and downright reverence to his memory was on full display last week after the bland, disappointing album cover done by Virgil Abloh was revealed. They got big mad, sparking a series of memes, cancellations, and redo’s, and it seems that frankly, Tekashi has taken the high road because he literally don’t want no smoke this time.

While it’s possible that the blogs reposting the diss are only looking to start beef, it’s unlike Tekashi to back down when he’s clearly being called out by name. This isn’t the first time the “Woo” hitmaker has spoken on the ‘snitch’ rapper either, posting on his Instagram account in all caps back in January that “IM REALLY REAL IN REAL LIFE. ION GOTTA PAINT MY HAIR RAINBOW COLORS OR TWIRL AROUND LIKE A BALLERINA.” He also said during an August 2019 sit down with Real 92.3 LA, “I don’t think he was a real street n***a, you feel me?”

Whatever the motive—knowing his own trolling limits or genuine respect for the dead—Tekashi’s turnaround is a good look, even if its a suspicious one, some 25 days before his house arrest ends. Fans have also weighed in on 6ix9ine’s quick one-eighty claiming its due to his “respect for 50 Cent” or as another Instagram user put it, “His career too weak to survive dissin pop cuz this boy dont kno no respect.”