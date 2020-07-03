Pop Smoke’s Debut Album Praised As A Classic, 50 Cent Gave Virgil Abloh An L For Cover Art

Pop Smoke’s album cover aside, the project is getting rave reviews among fans, but 50 Cent handed Virgil Abloh an L for the initial cover art.

The debut album of Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Jackson, is a little different than most, considering it is a posthumous release. The late New York rapper died in February after intruders entered his Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of the morning and issued two fatal gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old has been working on his first studio album at the time, and 50 Cent took it upon himself to make sure that record hit the shelves. “He told his mom, he wanted to take her to an award show,” Fifty wrote on Instagram at the “Welcome to the Party” rapper’s funeral. “So i’m gonna make sure his album gets her there.”

After picking up the executive producer role on Pop Smoke’s upcoming album and quickly got to work on Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. No expense was spared by the Power actor who roped in the likes of Quavo, Future, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Lil Baby, and himself to feature. Fifty also appointed Virgil Abloh to design the album’s cover, but that did not go as well as planned… It was Pop Smoke’s wish that the Off-White designer creates the cover, but when the artwork finally debuted on social media, fans were shocked at how little effort they felt Virgil had put in.

50 Cent questioned the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear had simply used the first image of Pop that he had found on Google. Fans demanded it to be re-done, with over 17,000 people signing a petition to do so. to do so. Fifty was also appalled by the cover, leaving comments on IG that read, “Man who did this cover” and “Ok F*** VIRGIL. He’s our of here [sic].”

Following the overriding disappointment, the head of Pop’s label, Steven Victor, confirmed that the fans had been heard, and the cover would be changed. On Friday, he debuts the new album as well as the new cover art.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon Tracklist.

1. “Bad Bitch From Tokyo”

2. “Aim for the Moon” featuring Quavo

3. “For the Night” featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby

4. “44 Bulldog”

5. “Gangstas”

6. “Yea Yea”

7. “Creature” featuring Swae Lee

8. “Snitchin” featuring Quavo and Future

9. “Make It Rain” featuring Rowdy Rebel

10. “The Woo” featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch

11. “West Coast Shit” featuring Tyga and Quavo

12. “Enjoy Yourself” featuring Karol G

13. “Hotel Lobby”

14. “What You Know Bout Love”

15. “Something Special”

16. “Diana” featuring King Combs

17. “Got It on Me”

18. “Tunnel Vision” (Outro)

19. “Dior”