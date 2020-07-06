Rygin King Shooting Suspects Released From Police Custody

Rygin King shooting remains an unsolved crime as police confirmed they’ve released the men they took into custody last week.

Rygin King, the Flanker, Montego Bay born and bred entertainer only narrowly escaped death after armed thugs pounced on him in Westmoreland on June 28. The brazen daylight attack left Sashalee Blackwood, the deejay’s girlfriend dead, and another man nursing gunshot wounds.

Following the tragic incident, the hailing entertainer was transferred to the Falmouth Public Hospital in Trelawny. This seemingly spelled more trouble for the 1King after it was reported that a group of men tried to gain access to the singer’s hospital room to complete the assassination. Luckily law enforcement was quick on the scene and was able to apprehend and detain the men. The would-be attackers have since been released without any mention of charges waged against them.

A member of Rygin King’s management team, who opted to remain anonymous, told the Jamaican Observer that they would be looking to limit the amount of media time and access the recovering singjay was exposed to.

“After Rygin was shot, someone leaked photos and videos of the artiste being wheeled in the operating room at Savanna-la-Mar Hospital. We understand and are aware of the media interest, but we thought that it was vital that Rygin was moved from Falmouth to a new, secure, undisclosed location for security reasons,” said the member of his team.

The most recent attempt on his life may have been a result of a leaked photo that showcased him recovering at the Falmouth Hospital.

“The artiste is not out of the woods yet; he still needs prayers. But the doctors have been very professional and they are doing all they can do to ensure that he makes a full and speedy recovery,” added management.

The “Tuff” deejay has since been relocated to an undisclosed location to complete his recuperation. Fans and well-wishers alike are hoping that there are no other attempts to snatch the life of the 25-year-old deejay.