Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, & Don Q Party Outside Strip Club in New Music Video

Lil Uzi Vert and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie gathered the team for a parking lot party in “Flood My Wrist” video.

Lil Uzi Vert fans were excited to see the rapper deliver on his promise to keep the new music coming Wednesday when he showed up in the music video for “Flood My Wrist” along with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Don Q. The production, which seems to have been filmed pre-quarantine, features the trio partying amongst strippers in their lavish homes, inside a strip club, and in the club’s parking lot. The song is credited primarily to Boogie and Don Q, both of whom are represented by Boogie’s label, Highbridge. Some fans speculate the label may be planning a Highbridge album featuring all the company’s artists.

The video, which was directed by Picture Perfect, features trippy imagery and plenty of beautiful women showering in cash. A Boogie takes care of the hook throughout the song while Uzi and Q take turns delivering braggadocious verses about their extravagant lifestyles and love for partying. The scenes are notably packed with crowds, a rare sight these days in the era of the coronavirus pandemic. The song and video offer a kind of escapism for fans who are unable to have fun outside their houses.

Lil Uzi Vert was conspicuously absent from the music scene for a long while before the release of his much-anticipated album, Eternal Atake, so fans are happy to see him continuing to put in work in the studio. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on the other hand seems to be dedicating a great deal of his time and energy into building a successful label, and has spoken before about his desire to create superstars and earn a powerful reputation in the music industry. Only time will tell if Boogie is able to sustain his career and the careers of those he represents during this tumultuous time in history.