JAY-Z & Team Roc Press For Firing Of Wisconsin Police Officer For Killing 3 Black Men

JAY-Z and his team at Roc Nation continues to work overtime for racial justice.

Head of Roc Nation Sean ‘Jay-Z‘ Carter and his wife Beyonce Knowles have been anything but silent during these racially charged times. No strangers to championing the black cause through their platforms, Jay and Bey have been involved in petitions, fundraising, and advocacy geared towards justice and accountability for underserved African Americans.

Hov was the first to voice his outrage after the heinous public murder of George Floyd, personally reaching out to the Governor of Minnesota as “a dad and a black man in pain” back in June. Nearly a month later, he’s followed up with another set of demands calling for Wisconsin police officer Joseph Mensah to be fired after maliciously killing three African Americans, including a teenager, in cold blood. Team Roc, the social justice arm of Jay Z’s Roc Nation label, has called for him to be terminated and investigated after committing the ‘reckless, inexplicable’ murders and also “failing to render medical aid during these tragic instances.”

There have been no other fatalities within the Wauwatosa Police Department, which TeamRoc asserts “demonstrates an utter disregard for the lives of these young men.” In a letter to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the state’s primary newspaper, the organization addressed District Attorney John Chisholm directly, exposing their disgust at the covering up of the extrajudicial slayings.

Team Roc also published a full-page ad that read, “How many more people must die at the hands of Officer Joseph Mensah?” Since joining the Wauwatosa Police Department in 2015, Mensah has shot and killed THREE men of color?—Alvin Cole, 17, Antonio Gonzales, 25 and Jay Anderson, 24?—with an excessive total of NINETEEN fired shots. His actions demonstrate an utter disregard for the lives of these young men.”

JAY-Z's Team Roc calls for the prosecution of police officer who has killed 3 men of color The social justice sector of Roc Nation wrote an open letter in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to Milwaukee DA @DAJohnChisholm,calling for the firing & prosecution of officer Joseph Mensah pic.twitter.com/RvDfh7jSCV — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 2, 2020

Pointing out that the department’s failure to enforce the use of the mandatory body or dash cams had “impeded multiple investigations”, they called for Mensah to be decertified and charged “to ensure he never kills anyone again.”

“It is your responsibility to do the right thing, hold Mensah accountable for his actions and protect Wauwatosa citizens from further tragedy. Mensah must also be de-certified and fired from the police force immediately,” the team contended.

This echoes the sentiment of the “Song Cry” rapper’s conversation with the Minnesota governor last month. Following that discussion, he posted on his social media, “Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law.”

Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncè Knowles-Carter, is also seeking to effect change on a deeper level with her Juneteenth released black pride anthem, “Black Parade.” The premiere shares its title with a black-owned small business directory endorsed by the Texas singer and, as of today, has also helped her tie with the legend Michael Jackson for a total of 40 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCG3ipKFjsT/?utm_source=ig_embed