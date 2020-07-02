Chris Brown Clowns Jacquees For His Vocals On IG “Eeyeeeh Eeeyeeeh”

Chris Brown is clowning his friend and singer Jacquees on Instagram.

Though Chris Brown is friends with R&B singer Jacquees, that doesn’t deter him from trolling the self-proclaimed ‘King of R&B’ on social media. Breezy recently took to Instagram to share an amusing clip of Jacquees performing an over-exaggerated vocal run. The video that is clearly trolling the “You” singer” has gone viral for its hilarious soundbite.

Recently Chris Brown and Jacquees were both up for a BET Award in the category of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and Breezy nabbed the trophy. As you might recall, Jacquees is infamous for claiming he was the King of R&B, so it came as no surprise when he said in an interview prior to the recent award ceremony that he should win simply because “it’s a new day.” Jacquees said even though the other nominees were his well-respected friends, namely Chris Brown, it is he who deserved to win.

Chris Brown’s recent social media post might be his way of poking fun at Jacquees over the win. “Alexa play…. Eeyeeeh eeeyeeeh eeeeeyeeeh !” Chris wrote alongside the post mocking Jacquees’ vocals. While he never actually acknowledged the win, it was clear that Brown was trolling his friend over beating him out, especially after his recent “new day” comment.

Jacquees celebrated his debut album 4275, being certified Gold by the RIAA in June. He and Chris Brown recently worked on a collaboration that is set to be released soon. In a virtual interview before the BET Award ceremony, he said, “Get ready for that Jacquees and Chris Brown on the way.”

Last year Jacquees claimed he was ‘snubbed’ for the BET Award nomination, and this year he was competing with Chris Brown, who he says is one of the singers he looked up to since he was a teenager. Chris Brown has always supported Jacquees’ career in return, and their friendship has grown along with their business relationship. Seeing the friendly banter between these two on social media is getting fans even more excited to hear them collaborate. Are you looking forward to hearing this duo on their new track?