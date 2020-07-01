Rich The Kid’s Fiancee Tori Brixx Robbed At Gunpoint: Reports

Rich The Kid’s fiancee Tori Brixx is safe after experiencing a home invasion earlier in the week.

According to TMZ, the incident took place while a house party was going down at the Los Angeles residence that was a listing of a real estate agent attending the gathering. Around 15-20 people were present at the time to celebrate the birthday of one of Tori’s friends. At about midnight, six men arrived wearing masks and not the COVID-19 prevention kind. They demanded valuables from the partygoers at gunpoint and made off with phones, jewelry, purses, and other items to the value of $100,000. Thankfully, it seems as though no one was hurt.

The incident likely brought back PTSD for Tori, who was the victim of another home invasion almost exactly two years ago. Her fiancé, Rich The Kid, was with her at the time when several armed men entered her LA home and demanded cash and jewelry. Unfortunately, the robbery was not as incident-free as the latest one as the suspects assaulted Rich The Rich. The attack resulted in the “Stuck Together” rapper ending up in the hospital, and he shared a photo of himself lying on a gurney with a neck brace. Tori was also hospitalized for a brief period after being pistol-whipped, which caused a deep laceration on her cheek, along with bruising and swelling around her eye.

Los Angeles authorities are investigating the robbery at the house party and are currently scouting for video footage of the area. No arrests have been made as yet.