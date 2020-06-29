Rygin King Shooting Link To Reprisal Killing, Dancehall Deejay Recovering In Hospital

Tragedy struck in the dancehall spectrum this Sunday evening when dancehall artiste Rygin King was shot in a targeted attack.

Rygin King had a near-death experience this weekend in Westmoreland, Jamaica, when he was injured in a shooting attack that happened while he was driving back to his destination after a funeral. Urban Islandz reported that the deejay, whose real name is Matthew Smith, was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted and underwent an operation to remove the slugs. However, his fans and other members of the dancehall community are curious to know what could have incited such a vicious attack.

A source exclusively tells Urban Islandz that the assault was a violent response to a previous shooting that occurred in Rygin’s hometown of Montego Bay. According to the insider, the death of another King earlier this year at the hands of Rygin King’s associates led to retaliation, and this time the “Tuff” singer was the victim. Rygin is apparently the top dog where he is from, while the other man in question who died a few months ago was the top dog for another neighborhood. The source also confirmed that the deceased female victim from the shooting incident was, in fact, Rygin King’s girlfriend.

A number of videos have been circulating online that document the moments following the incident. In one specific clip that has now gone viral, the singjay is seen bleeding through his white shirt as he seemingly passes out in the street before he is rushed to the hospital. Another video also shows Rygin King arriving at a medical institution and being rushed into surgery. The dancehall artiste had a successful surgery and is currently in stable condition and sources told us that he is expected to recover from his wounds.

It’s conceivable and much more common to believe that once an artist achieves a certain level of success, they become an easy target at the ugly whims of envy and jealousy, but there are times when the artiste’s actual lifestyle outside of the music catches up with them. Could this be what happened with Rygin King?

We wish him a speedy recovery, but we highly doubt the same can be said for the henchmen, so he should probably keep his head down and protect himself as these goons intent was to kill him. We will keep you updated on this developing story.