Lil Wayne & Mannie Fresh Announces Joint Album On Young Money Radio

Lil Wayne has a joint album coming with producer Mannie Fresh.

Young Money Radio host Lil Wayne and his longtime producer Mannie Fresh are coming out with a collab album next year. The YM rapper, who has been the star of his own radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 for several weeks now, has been having a successful run. In a recent episode of the show, Wayne had a video call conversation with producer Mannie Fresh who has been his go-to for a very long time now. The two have worked on several hits together, including multiple tracks from the original “Tha Carter” as well as the fifth installment of the sequel, and most recently “Funeral,” which was released in January of this year.

On the joint album between Lil Wayne and Mannie Fresh, the rapper says, “That’s something the whole world has been asking for forever.” During the talk with the radio show host, Mannie Fresh revealed that he already has a number of tracks for a joint album with the Young Money rapper. He further explained that people often ask him why he doesn’t release any of his Lil Wayne plays, but he would never do that without Wayne’s stamp of approval. “Loyalty is everything with me,” Mannie explained. “If Wayne don’t agree y’all will never hear those songs. And I’m not saying he w not gonna agree but I’m not the type of dude who will do a song and put it out if I didn’t get your blessing.”

Lil Wayne collaborating with another creative for a whole album, has been a dream his fans have been pining for over the last few years. Though they most likely expected his long overdue collab album with Drake to be the first they’d hear about, it appears that his album with Mannie Fresh will be released sooner. According to Mannie who says the collab album will be better than him releasing the individual Lil Wayne tracks he’s got under his belt, “Before it’s over with, 2021, after this whole coronavirus bullsh*t, we will drop the album and it’s just gonna be solely me and him,” he said. Weezy has collaborated with other artists on previous projects like “T-Wayne” with T-Pain and “Like Father, Like Son” with Birdman, but he has never released a collab album exclusively producer by one engineer.

Wayne is one of the most prolific rappers in the game more than two decades later while Mannie Fresh has been on top of his production game for an equal amount of time, engineering for a myriad of artists like Bun B, The Notorious B.I.G., Webbie, T.I., Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Kanye West, Bug Sean, Lil Uzi Vert and more. A collab between the credited producer and top rapper is bound to be fire. Will it be Lil Wayne’s fifteenth studio album?