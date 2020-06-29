Iggy Azalea Spotted Out Looking Stunning For First Time Since Giving Birth

Motherhood looks good on Iggy Azalea as she was spotted out in public for the first time since giving birth to a baby boy.

Fans are still waiting for a glimpse of the Australian artist’s baby boy, but they are at least getting a look at the new mother herself. Iggy Azalea stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday — the first time she has been spotted out and about since revealing her big news. “I have a son,” she wrote on her Instagram earlier this month, confirming a long-held suspicion.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news this giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Taking a short break from baby life, the “Black Widow” rapper, who lives in Atlanta with her partner and baby daddy, Playboi Carti, was seen in LA, sporting skinny black jeans, a figure-hugging black top, a cropped denim jacket, and heels. Unfortunately for Iggy, it did not appear to be a fun, social trip as she headed to the DMV with a mask securely in place on her face amidst the current pandemic.

The 30-year-old has been putting in a lot of effort to retain and maintain her post-baby body. Her slender figure and toned tummy was one of the reasons that fans had doubts about her pregnancy at all. Iggy Azalea has been posting pictures to Insta of herself in a swimsuit and purple activewear, confirming how serious she has been about getting into shape.