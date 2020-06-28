Tekashi 6ix9ine Says 34 More Days Until He’s Off House Arrest, Preps New Music Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he will be officially off house arrest in 34 more days and has a new music video coming out.

The New York rapper is counting down the days until he can freely move around and not confined to a secret location. If you do the math, then it’s likely that Tekashi 6ix9ine will be off house arrest at the end of July, which is just over a month from now. The big question now is his life in greater danger off house arrest, or will he be better able to protect himself?

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been giving fans a steady flow of music since finding himself on house arrest. It could be argued that the prolonged quarantine, thanks largely in part to the GPS monitor around his ankle, has given the rapper a lot more free time to work on his music, but fans aren’t complaining. Since being transferred from the Queens Detention Centre to a top-secret location, 6ix9ine has dropped the singles “GOOBA” and “TROLLZ,” each with their own music video.

“TROLLZ” featured Tekashi’s fellow New Yorker and good friend, Nicki Minaj, and the combination was surely a good one as the track reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and the accompanying music video broke the YouTube record for most views for a hip-hop video in 24 hours.

Tekashi 6ix9ine will now be hoping to repeat the feat as he has announced that there is a new music video on the way. “I have the No. 1 record in the world, from house arrest,” 6ix9ine said. “I’ve been shooting all the music videos in my living room. I’m gonna give y’all one more music video. Picture the noise I’m gonna make when I’m outside.”

That time is soon enough, as the 24-year-old shared that his house arrest comes to an end in 34 days, on August 2nd.

The newly anticipated video is scheduled to drop this Friday, July 3rd.