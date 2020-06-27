Eminem Admit He’s Wrong For Dissing Diddy’s Revolt In Leaked Track

Eminem says he has no issues with Diddy’s Revolt and hopes to work with them following their “F**k You Too” slight in response to his disrespectful leaked verse.

Last weekend, the original verse that Eminem recorded for his 2019 song with Conway “Bang” leaked online. In the verse, Eminem, who was not a fan of Revolt at the time, said: “f**k Revolt,” which led to them returning the insult. “Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f**k Revolt,” Em raps. “Y’all are like a f**ked up remote (Ha-ha)/Now I get it why our button’s broke/’Cause you press him but he don’t do nothing though (D**n it)/’ Specially when it comes to punches thrown.”

Revolt later responded with an Instagram post saying, “F**k You Too Eminem,” with their name signed to the closing salutation. While some fans thought it was petty seeing as it was in response to an old verse that the rapper never actually used, others thought that in any case, this is not the time for this beef. Revolt implied that as well, when they captioned their post, “Now back to our movement” with a black fist emoji. Apparently, among the slew of people who agree is Slim Shady himself.

Em took to social media to respond to the slight in a lengthy post acknowledging his wrongs. “I agree with Revolt,” he wrote. “This is an unnecessary distraction. I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back. Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don’t have any issues with Revolt. I’d actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction.”

In the leaked verse, Eminem is also heard taking shots at Joe Budden, but surprisingly, the podcaster was not at all upset. He tweeted, “Joe loves everybody” after the verse went viral online. Also, while discussing it on The Joe Budden Podcast, he said that he does not get offended by old verses and implied that he has reason to be certain that no one is really feeding into that energy, including Eminem.

It looks like Joe was right. Eminem is definitely not on that right now, but we have to respect him for coming forward and showing accountability with his statement while urging us to refocus on the larger issues at hand today. If Em’s original verses continue to leak like this, he might be releasing these statements more frequently. Perhaps the rapper ought to save the template.