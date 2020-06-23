Diddy’s Revolt Clapped Back At Eminem Over Vicious Diss Track

Eminem threw shade at Diddy’s Revolt network in a leaked verse, and now they’re firing back.

You never know what you might wake up to on the internet these days. Whether it’s videos that expose corrupt authorities, a surprise drop from your favorite artiste, or in Eminem’s case the leaked audio with his original verse from the song “Bang” with Conway. The Shady Records single, which was co-produced by Eminem, Daringer, and Beat Butcha, premiered in the summer of 2019. This weekend, the earliest version of the track somehow leaked online for the world to hear, and let’s just say Slim was being “Shady” on this one.

ICYMI, Eminem is notorious for not having the most amicable relationship with the media. In his original verse for “Bang,” Eminem included a couple of slights for Revolt TV as well as Joe Budden, whom he and his label Shady Records have had a rift with since Slaughterhouse days.

“Shout to Puffy Combs, but f**k Revolt/Y’all are like a fucked up remote/ Now I get it why our buttons broke/ Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne,” Eminem raps in the recently leaked version of the track. Eminem.

Joe Budden, who hosts a show called State Of The Culture on Revolt, responded to the leak on Twitter on Monday. “Joe loves everybody,” the podcaster wrote. This only after Revolt TV took to Instagram to share an image that says “F**k You Too Eminem” -Revolt” along with the caption, “Now back to our movement” with a black fist emoji. One fan responded to Revolt’s Instagram post with the comment, “Well that escalated” which likely mirrored the thoughts of most fans who are just catching up.

Eminem and Joe Budden’s storied history was never a secret, but there is no doubt this unpublished verse surfacing online has stoked the fire. Em’s original verses always seem to leak online anyway, maybe he should just start using them.