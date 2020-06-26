Popcaan Shares Voice Note From Shenseea’s Mom In Touching Tribute

Popcaan shared a voice note from Shenseea’s mom that reminds us of the bond she had with artistes in the game.

Amid the announcement of the untimely death of dancehall artiste Shenseea’s mother, Popcaan took a moment to share a personal and funny memory of Mama ShenYeng. Early yesterday morning, Shenseea’s fans were given shocking and tragic news. The singer was now devastatingly mourning the loss of her mother. The singer and her mother were extremely close, and fans were able to witness their loving relationship through the many videos and photos shared by Shenseea. Mama ShenYeng always had a smile on her face and had the same fun and easy-going personality as her daughter. Their silly videos could brighten any day.

As the dancehall community grieved alongside Shenseea, there was an incredible outpouring of support, love, and condolences. Many took the time to send Shenseea a message as they themselves struggled to come to terms with the sudden and heartbreaking news. Among them, Shenseea’s manager, Romeich, penned his own sweet message about a woman whom he had regarded as his second mom. Artistes Spice, Protoje, Popcaan, Stefflon Don, Dovey Magnum, Konshens, Dexta Daps, Ding Dong, and Uptop Boss all bestowed their sincerest apologies for the momentous loss.

Various Media groups wrote about the tragic incident while offering their condolences and persons took to their personal social media accounts to do the same while also sharing a significant and personal memory of their interactions with Mama ShenYeng. Fans began sending in how they felt to various blog sites in droves, stating that they felt the loss deeply even though they had never personally met Shenseea’s mother.

“Family” deejay Popcaan, shared a close relationship with Shenseea, and he posted a WhatsApp conversation between them on his Instagram page in memory of her mom. The moment is a funny and happy one, and we hope it placed a smile on her face even if only for a brief moment.

In a voice note, Mama ShenYeng can be heard saying, “All me, mi a play inna Popcaan hair and now him gone baldhead,” while she laughs happily. Shenseea responded to her mother’s hilarious admission by saying, “No sah Popcaan. No sah. Den mi a hear my mada. Mi a hear my mada, no sah. Wi affi go fix dis. Dis nuh safe.” Shenseea then adds Popcaan’s signature tagline, “Trouble weh weh.”

The chat continues with Popcaan sending numerous laughing face emojis as he states, “mi can’t stop laugh.” Shenseea replies, “Aye me deh deh a chill only fi hear dis woman bawl out. Ey me LOVVVVEEEE POPCAAN.”

Popcaan captioned the post, “Rest well mama thanks for the great energy @shenseea my condolence to you and the family during this tough time keep your head up shen!!!! Sending regards from me and the unruly camp #RIP.”

We hope the many sweet and dear memories can offer Shenseea some comforting moments. Sleep well, Mama ShenYeng.